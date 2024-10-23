$1000 Minute: Wednesday, October 16th
How did you do this morning?
Published October 23, 2024
By Charlie
- Statler and Waldorf known for their crabby opinions and heckling, are characters from this sketch comedy television series.
The Muppet Show
- Name one of the two NHL team names who call Alberta Home.
Oilers/Flames
- Eye Shadow is makeup that gets applied to this body part.
Eye Lids
- This Shaved Ice treat topped with flavoured syrup is a fan favourite at fairs, carnivals, and summer events.
Snow Cone
- Steve Urkel was a popular character from this ABC TV show in the 90’s.
Family Matters
- This small, decorative confectionery topping is used to add texture, colour, and a touch of sweetness to desserts.
Sprinkles
- What is the 14th letter of the alphabet?
N
- If a Bottle of Champagne with taxes and deposit came to $87.95 and you paid with a $100 bill, how much change would you get back?
$12.05
- Bull Fighters are often referred to as this, which is their name in Spanish?
Matador
- Which fictional character is credited with creating the Monster Frankenstein?
Dr Frankenstein
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement