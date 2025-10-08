$1000 Wednesday, October 8th
- Which superhero is described as being more powerful than a locomotive?
Superman
- What hair product, often dispensed as a foam, is used to add volume and hold without weighing hair down?
Hair Mousse
- According to the popular kids’ song “Down By the Bay,” what fruit was growing near the bay?
Watermelon
- What major sports league officially kicked off its season last night?
The NHL
- What instrument would you use to measure air pressure?
Barometer
- Where does a man go to get his suit altered?
A Tailor (Seamstress)
7) When taking someone’s picture, what are you supposed to say to get them to smile?
Cheese
8) True or False: The Blue Jays aren't moving on to the ALCS Yet?
True
9) How many quarters do you need to make $20?
80
10) Which type of laboratory container has a narrow neck and wide base, making it ideal for swirling liquids without spilling?
Flask
