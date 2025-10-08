$1000 Wednesday, October 8th

Which superhero is described as being more powerful than a locomotive?

Superman





What hair product, often dispensed as a foam, is used to add volume and hold without weighing hair down?

Hair Mousse





According to the popular kids’ song “Down By the Bay,” what fruit was growing near the bay?

Watermelon





What major sports league officially kicked off its season last night?

The NHL





What instrument would you use to measure air pressure?

Barometer





Where does a man go to get his suit altered?

A Tailor (Seamstress)







7) When taking someone’s picture, what are you supposed to say to get them to smile?

Cheese







8) True or False: The Blue Jays aren't moving on to the ALCS Yet?

True







9) How many quarters do you need to make $20?

80





10) Which type of laboratory container has a narrow neck and wide base, making it ideal for swirling liquids without spilling?

Flask