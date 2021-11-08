Pets Benefit From Co-Sleeping With Their Owners

Do you let your pets sleep with you? Apparently its good for them!

I get teased a lot for letting my dog sleep in bed with me. Turns out, it’s healthier for them. Amy for the win!

According to the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary community, pets who sleep with heir people have a higher trust level and a closer bond with the people in their lives. The dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans also get health benefits such as increases in oxytocin and dopamine. And who doesn’t want our 4 legged friends to be happy?!

So as the weather gets colder, cuddle up with those fur babies!

-Amy