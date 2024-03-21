Listen Live

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. n the nursery Rhyme This Little Piggy, which of the 5 little piggies had roast beef?

3 (the 3rd)

  1. The 4th installment of this Movie franchise that features both Dan Akroyd and Bill Murray opens in theatres today?

Ghostbusters

  1. Today is March 21st, not counting today how many days are left in March?

10

  1. Megatron is the primary antagonist in the popular Transformers Series.  Is he the leader of the Autobots, or the Decepticons (di-sep-ti-con)

Decepticon

  1. 3 of Santa’s reindeer’s names start with the letter D, Dasher, Dancer and?

Donner

  1. This Kool FM Artists sings hit songs like, Shape of you, Gallaway Girl and Thinking out Loud?

Ed Sheeran

  1. Yesterday Disney + released a new version of this 90’s Comic Book cartoon about this team of Mutants?

X Men

  1. Barrie City hall is on the corner of Mulcaster and what street?

Collier

  1. When dialing a local phone number in Ontario how many digits are you dialing?

10

  1. In what direction does the sun set?

West 

