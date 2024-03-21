How did you do this morning?
- n the nursery Rhyme This Little Piggy, which of the 5 little piggies had roast beef?
3 (the 3rd)
- The 4th installment of this Movie franchise that features both Dan Akroyd and Bill Murray opens in theatres today?
Ghostbusters
- Today is March 21st, not counting today how many days are left in March?
10
- Megatron is the primary antagonist in the popular Transformers Series. Is he the leader of the Autobots, or the Decepticons (di-sep-ti-con)
Decepticon
- 3 of Santa’s reindeer’s names start with the letter D, Dasher, Dancer and?
Donner
- This Kool FM Artists sings hit songs like, Shape of you, Gallaway Girl and Thinking out Loud?
Ed Sheeran
- Yesterday Disney + released a new version of this 90’s Comic Book cartoon about this team of Mutants?
X Men
- Barrie City hall is on the corner of Mulcaster and what street?
Collier
- When dialing a local phone number in Ontario how many digits are you dialing?
10
- In what direction does the sun set?
West