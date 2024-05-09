How did you do this morning?
- What classic board game involves buying and selling properties?
Monopoly
- In the TV show Survivor, what phrase does the host use when someone is voted out?
“The tribe has spoken.”
- Which singer is known for songs like “Back to Black” and “Rehab”?
Amy Winehouse
- Rob and Amy go to the candy store. Amy bought 3 candies at $2 each and Rob bought 2 candies at $1 each. How much did Amy spend? $6
- We’re now in May, what is the birthstone commonly associated with this month? Emerald
- In baseball, if you hit a grand slam, how many runs did you score?4
- John Travolta played the mother of a musically inclined highschooler in this 2007 film costarring Zac Efron Hairspray
- What is the typical cheese that is part of a Caprese Salad
Mozzarella
- This fast food chain retired its slogan “It’s Finger lickin’ Good” after over 50 years.KFC
- What type of alcohol is traditionally used in a pina colada Rum