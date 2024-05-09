Listen Live

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What classic board game involves buying and selling properties?

Monopoly

  1. In the TV show Survivor, what phrase does the host use when someone is voted out?

“The tribe has spoken.”

  1. Which singer is known for songs like “Back to Black” and “Rehab”?

Amy Winehouse

  1. Rob and Amy go to the candy store. Amy bought 3 candies at $2 each and Rob bought 2 candies at $1 each. How much did Amy spend? $6
  1.  We’re now in May, what is the birthstone commonly associated with this month? Emerald 
  1. In baseball, if you hit a grand slam, how many runs did you score?4
  1. John Travolta played the mother of a musically inclined highschooler in this 2007 film costarring Zac Efron Hairspray 
  2. What is the typical cheese that is part of a Caprese Salad 

      Mozzarella 

  1. This fast food chain retired its slogan “It’s Finger lickin’ Good” after over 50 years.KFC
  2. What type of alcohol is traditionally used in a pina colada Rum 

