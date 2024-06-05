- Name one of the two teams playing for the Stanley Cup.
Edmonton Oilers/Florida Panthers
- In a standard deck of playing cards, you have spades, diamonds, hearts and what other suit?
Clubs
- The walk-to-end ALS is happening this Sunday. ALS was referred to as this disease named after a baseball player.
Lou Gehrig’s disease
- 1030pm is what in military time?
22:30
- Mike Wazowski and this furry blue monster were a scaring duo in Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
James P Sullivan/ Sully
- This American TV personality launched her own production company called Harpo in the 80’s.
Oprah Winfrey
- This chess piece can only move diagonally.
The bishop
- Millzy has 20 dollars. He spends 7 dollars on a book and 5 dollars on a pen. How much money does he have left?
$8
- In Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda game franchise, what is the name of the Protagonist?
Link
- True or False Oxygen is the most abundant Gas in Earth’s Atmosphere?
False it’s Nitrogen (78%)