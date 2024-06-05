Listen Live

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Name one of the two teams playing for the Stanley Cup.
    Edmonton Oilers/Florida Panthers

  1. In a standard deck of playing cards, you have spades, diamonds, hearts and what other suit?
    Clubs

  1. The walk-to-end ALS is happening this Sunday. ALS was referred to as this disease named after a baseball player.
    Lou Gehrig’s disease 

  1. 1030pm is what in military time?
    22:30

  1. Mike Wazowski and this furry blue monster were a scaring duo in Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
    James P Sullivan/ Sully

  1. This American TV personality launched her own production company called Harpo in the 80’s.
    Oprah Winfrey 

  1. This chess piece can only move diagonally.
    The bishop

  1. Millzy has 20 dollars. He spends 7 dollars on a book and 5 dollars on a pen. How much money does he have left?
    $8

  1. In Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda game franchise, what is the name of the Protagonist?
    Link 

  1. True or False Oxygen is the most abundant Gas in Earth’s Atmosphere?
    False it’s Nitrogen (78%)

