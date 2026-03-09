20 Social Etiquette Rules We All Know… But Conveniently Forget

Remember when people had manners?

Not the fancy, pinky-out, Victorian-tea-party kind. Just the basic stuff your mom tried to drill into your head while you were growing up.

A magazine called Country Living recently shared a list of etiquette rules people don’t seem to follow anymore. We pulled out 20 of the best ones and organized them into categories.

Think of this as a gentle reminder… or a passive-aggressive refresher course for that one coworker who eats yogurt like a wood chipper.

Classic Manners That Somehow Disappeared

These are the basics. The social equivalent of brushing your teeth.

• Say please and thank you. Revolutionary concept.

• Hold the door for people. It takes two seconds and zero gym membership.

• Try really hard to be on time. “On my way” shouldn’t mean you’re still in pyjamas.

• Send a handwritten thank-you note. Yes, with an actual pen and paper.

• Bring food when someone needs it. New baby, new neighbour, tough time… food always helps.

Phone Etiquette (Aka: Look Up Occasionally)

Phones are amazing, but they’ve also turned a lot of people into hunched-over screen goblins.

• Step away to answer a call. No one else needs to hear your dentist appointment details.

• Look at the person talking to you, not your phone. Radical idea: eye contact.

• Mute your ringtone at movies or shows. Nobody paid $18 for popcorn to hear your rooster ringtone.

• Return phone calls in a reasonable amount of time. Ghosting isn’t a personality trait.

When You’re Out in Public

Society works better when we all try just a little.

• Wear actual clothes in public. Pyjama pants should stay in the house. Mostly.

• Watch the language around kids. Little ears hear everything.

• Use your turn signal while driving. It’s not a decorative accessory.

• Let people get OFF elevators or subways before you pile in. We’re not storming a concert.

Party and Event Etiquette

If someone invites you somewhere, the goal is not to create chaos.

• RSVP quickly. Hosts are trying to plan, not run a detective agency.

• Ask before bringing a guest. Showing up with an extra person is not a fun surprise.

• Bring something small. Wine, dessert, snacks… anything but your empty hands.

• Avoid launching into politics or religion. Nothing kills party vibes faster than a debate over the economy while someone’s cutting cake.

Meal Etiquette (Your Mother Was Right)

These are the classics we all learned around age five.

• Wait until everyone has their food before you start eating.

• Use basic table manners. Napkin on lap, chew with your mouth closed. Simple stuff.

• Push your chair in when you leave the table. It’s not a booby trap for the next person.

At the end of the day, etiquette isn’t about being fancy.

It’s about not driving the people around you completely insane.

And honestly… if we could just bring back turn signals and chewing with mouths closed, society would already be winning. 😅