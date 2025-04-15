The 20 Weirdest Things Found in Unclaimed Luggage This Year

Lost luggage is one of those travel nightmares most of us cross our fingers to avoid. Thankfully, airlines reunite travellers with their bags 99.5% of the time. But what about the ones that never make it home?

That’s where the team at Unclaimed Baggage steps in.

Every year, they release their “Found Report,” highlighting the most bizarre things they’ve discovered inside forgotten suitcases—and honestly, this year’s list does not disappoint.

From the mildly quirky to the straight-up cursed, here are 20 of the strangest items they found in 2024:

A freeze-dried chicken foot (…for snacking? Spells? Who can say). An original script from The Goonies (yes, the 1985 cult classic). A 3-D printed modular fiddle. A Turkish ceremonial wedding headdress. A toilet seat. Because why trust hotel toilets, right? A “teeth bedazzling set.” Dental hygiene, but make it sparkle. A glass eye. An uncut sheet of $2 bills. A Santa figurine… sitting on a log… holding a pumpkin. Festive confusion. A letter from Eleanor Roosevelt dated 1944. A preserved rattlesnake floating in a jar of whiskey. An antique French book on exorcisms (not creepy at all). A Tibetan singing bowl—perfect for the vibes. Silicone butt pads. A cuckoo clock. A steel Roman soldier helmet (cosplay, perhaps?). A six-string portable pocket guitar. A silicone pregnancy belly. Glow-in-the-dark drumsticks. A cherry-shaped toilet brush. Très chic.

Just Your Average Tuesday at the Airport

The wild part? Someone packed these things thinking they'd absolutely need them at their destination. And now they’re lost to the airline void—never claimed, just chilling in a warehouse.

So next time you’re panicking about losing your socks or shampoo in transit, just remember: at least your bag didn’t contain a haunted exorcism manual or a spare glass eyeball.