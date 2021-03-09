2021 JUNO Nominees Announced
The Weeknd leads with 6 nominations
2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the Juno awards, named after Pierre Juneau, the first president of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and a big proponent of Canadian music.
Normally held in March, last year, the Junos were cancelled, with the winners eventually being announced in an online event at the end of June. This year the event will be held in Toronto on May 16th. The plan is to have the event outdoors but City of Toronto has cancelled all city-permitted outdoors events until at least July so there are questions as to how the event will actually happen.
The Nominees
Scarborough’s The Weeknd has been nominated for 6 awards including Single of the Year, Album of the Year for After Hours, the biggest selling album of 2020; Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
Here are the nominees in some of the categories.
JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
Tate McRae
Ali Gatie
Justin Bieber
NAV
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Single of the year
Brett Kissel – “Drink About Me”
JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels- “If The World Was Ending”
Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – “Intentions”
Lennon Stella – “Kissing Other People”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
International Album of the year
Eminem – Music To Be Murdered By
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get
Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Taylor Swift – folklore
Album of the Year
Ali Gatie – YOU
Celine Dion – Courage
Justin Bieber – Changes
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
The Weeknd – After Hours
Artist of the Year
Ali Gatie
Celine Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Group of the Year
Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
Songwriter of the Year
Alanis Morissette
Alessia Cara
Jessie Reyez
JP Saxe
The Weeknd, Belly & Jason Quenneville
