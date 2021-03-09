2021 JUNO Nominees Announced

2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the Juno awards, named after Pierre Juneau, the first president of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and a big proponent of Canadian music.

Normally held in March, last year, the Junos were cancelled, with the winners eventually being announced in an online event at the end of June. This year the event will be held in Toronto on May 16th. The plan is to have the event outdoors but City of Toronto has cancelled all city-permitted outdoors events until at least July so there are questions as to how the event will actually happen.

The Nominees

Scarborough’s The Weeknd has been nominated for 6 awards including Single of the Year, Album of the Year for After Hours, the biggest selling album of 2020; Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

Here are the nominees in some of the categories.

JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

Tate McRae

Ali Gatie

Justin Bieber

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Single of the year

Brett Kissel – “Drink About Me”

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels- “If The World Was Ending”

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – “Intentions”

Lennon Stella – “Kissing Other People”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

International Album of the year

Eminem – Music To Be Murdered By

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get

Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Taylor Swift – folklore

Album of the Year

Ali Gatie – YOU

Celine Dion – Courage

Justin Bieber – Changes

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

The Weeknd – After Hours

Artist of the Year

Ali Gatie

Celine Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Group of the Year

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

Songwriter of the Year

Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara

Jessie Reyez

JP Saxe

The Weeknd, Belly & Jason Quenneville

For a FULL LIST, CLICK HERE