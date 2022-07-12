The 2022 Emmy Nominations Are Out, And You’ll Be Shocked By The Snubs!

The 2022 Emmys were released today, and here’s the full list of all the nominees!

If you want a simple round up, here’s the top dogs:

“Succession” is nominated for a whopping 25 Emmys, but is facing a battle with Netflix’s “Squid Game” which was a smash hit on streaming this year. “Squid Game” became the first non-English series to be nominated for the best drama category!

“Ted Lasso” cleaned up the comedy awards, scoring 20 Emmy nominations! “Ted Lasso” is potentially set to repeat the title of best comedy series from last year.

Some snubs that fans were not happy about: Selena Gomez for “Only Murderers In The Building”, Julia Roberts for “Gaslit”, Sarah Goldberg for “Barry”, “Reservation Dogs”, “This Is Us”, “Black-ish”, “Yellowstone”, “Our Flag Means Death”, to name a few.

The Emmy Awards will air on September 12th, 8 PM on NBC. It will also stream live on Peacock!

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheed Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Succession”

Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

“Dopesick”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Made-For-Television Movie

“Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Arcane”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

“What If…?”

Outstanding Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye 5”

“Shark Tank”

Unstructured Reality Program

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Cheer”

“Love on the Spectrum U.S.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

RuPaul, “Rupaul’s Drag Race”

The nominations were announced in a video online: