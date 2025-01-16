2025 Grammys: What to Expect Amidst Wildfire Relief Efforts

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but there’s a significant shift in focus this year.

While music’s biggest night will still roll out as planned, the Recording Academy has made some changes to align with the ongoing wildfire relief efforts in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Grammys, including how to watch the show, who’s nominated, and how the wildfires are influencing the festivities.

When and Where to Watch the 2025 Grammys

The main event will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you’re a Paramount+ with Showtime subscriber, you can enjoy the ceremony live or on demand.

You can also catch the Grammys through streaming services that include CBS, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. If you’re planning to catch the Grammy action a day later, Paramount+ subscribers will have access to the ceremony the following day.

Don’t miss the glitzy red carpet, which will be streamed on YouTube, giving you front-row access to the stars as they make their way into the event.

Big Names in the 2025 Grammy Nominations

This year’s nominations are packed with familiar faces and exciting new talent. Beyoncé leads the pack with an impressive 11 nominations, bringing her career total to a record-breaking 99 nominations. She’s already made history as the most decorated artist in Grammy history, with a whopping 32 Grammy Awards.

Other heavy hitters include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX, all of whom received seven nominations each. Taylor Swift, along with first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, earned six nominations each, making it a fiercely competitive year.

Grammys and Wildfire Relief: What’s Changed?

While the Grammys will still go on, the ongoing Los Angeles-area wildfires have prompted a shift in priorities for the Recording Academy.

Many events traditionally held in the lead-up to the Grammys, such as the pre-Grammy Black Music Collective event and the Grammy advocacy brunch, have been cancelled. This is due to the Academy redirecting its resources to support wildfire relief and rebuilding efforts.

Major music institutions like Universal Music Group, BMG, and Warner Music Group have also cancelled their planned events and redirected those resources toward assisting with the wildfire recovery.

A notable initiative was launched last week by the Recording Academy and MusiCares: the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort. With an initial $1 million donation, and additional contributions pouring in, the effort has already distributed $2 million in emergency aid to those impacted by the wildfires.

The Grammys: More Than Just Music

Though the 2025 Grammys will undoubtedly be filled with star-studded performances and celebrations of music, it’s clear that the Recording Academy is using this platform for a greater cause. The attention to wildfire relief reminds us that the Grammys, as a major cultural event, has the power to make a significant impact beyond just celebrating music.

So, while we’re excited to see who wins the night’s biggest awards, let’s also celebrate the collective effort to support those affected by the devastating wildfires. Tune in, stream, or catch the highlights to experience all the glitz, glamour, and goodwill of the 2025 Grammys!