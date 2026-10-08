It's 2026! There Has to Be A Better Way

It’s 2026. We have AI, self-driving cars, robots and watches that know we’re stressed before WE do...

And yet, somehow, there are still everyday things being done like it’s 1987.

RELATED: A Nostalgic Look at What You'd Find in a 1980s Garage

There HAS to be a better way to do these things by now...for example!

It’s 2026.. There has got to be a better way to do dental x-rays than to have me bite a Barbie chair from 18 different angles…

It’s 2026... why do I still have to lick an envelope? We have robots performing surgery, but apparently correspondence still requires tongue.

It’s 2026... why do socks still disappear in the dryer? We have satellites tracking hurricanes. FIND MY ANKLE SOCK.

It’s 2026... why am I still peeing into a tiny plastic cup with an opening the size of a Toonie? We can land rockets vertically. Figure this out.

It’s 2026... my watch can detect my heart rate, sleep cycles and blood oxygen, but apparently the only way to know if I’m entering menopause is to spend four years asking, “IS IT HOT IN HERE OR IS IT JUST ME?” 😭

It’s 2026... why does a mammogram still involve putting my boob into what appears to be a panini press designed by Satan?

It’s 2026... why do I still have to arrive at the airport three hours early just to stand around barefoot holding my pants up?

It’s 2026... why do public bathroom stalls still have gaps around the door big enough to make eye contact with a family of four?