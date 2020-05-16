Listen Live

20th Anniversary of Britney Spears’ ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ Album

The iconic album was released May 16, 2000

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Britney Spears was just 18 years old when her second studio album, Oops!…I Did It Again came out. This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the follow-up album to …Baby One More Time.

She thanked her fans on Instagram with this post:

Oops! debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold over 1.3 million copies and set the record for highest debut-week album sales by a female artist at the time. The album features hits “Stronger”, “Lucky”, “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know” and, the title track, “Oops!… I Did It Again”.

Main Image via Facebook / @britneyspears

