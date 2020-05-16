20th Anniversary of Britney Spears’ ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ Album
The iconic album was released May 16, 2000
Britney Spears was just 18 years old when her second studio album, Oops!…I Did It Again came out. This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the follow-up album to …Baby One More Time.
She thanked her fans on Instagram with this post:
Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!! 20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉. God Bless and thank you all 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!!
Oops! debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold over 1.3 million copies and set the record for highest debut-week album sales by a female artist at the time. The album features hits “Stronger”, “Lucky”, “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know” and, the title track, “Oops!… I Did It Again”.
Main Image via Facebook / @britneyspears