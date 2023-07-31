23 Kittens And Mama Cats Were Dumped in Cardboard Boxes at Furry Friends Animal Shelter

Please consider donating to Furry Friends, they desperately need your help! FURRY FRIENDS

This is a heartbreaking story and we hope that if you can, you will help!

A post from the Furry Friends Facebook page reads:

These past two days have been an absolute whirlwind of trying to assess, prioritize, and care for the 23 kittens and young mama cats that were unceremoniously dumped in cardboard boxes at our veterinary partner Aldergrove Animal Clinic.

Some of the babies are stronger than the others, they have good appetites and are gaining (or at least maintaining) weight, but the ones who are weak… Our hearts just keep breaking over and over again as we’re trying to do everything we can to help them pull through.

The kitten in this picture is wee little Regina. Usually, we would like to avoid getting kittens this small wet, but she and her siblings were at risk of getting urine scalds and infections from the filth caked to their skin, so a quick dip into the sink was called for, after which she was dried and placed on a heat source.

Although the kittens look very round and fluffy when they are dry, once their fur is wet and pressed down, the truth of how close these babies are to death is made painfully clear.

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, clinging to their fragile little bones. There isn’t an ounce of fat or muscle on these smaller babies, the state that they are in is disgusting. This should never have gotten this bad.

The most petite kitten in this group weighs only 0.29 lbs They should be closer to 1.5-2 lbs at their age. The lack of care these babies have received is appalling, so disgusting that we don’t know whether to be viciously angry on their behalf or devastated as we hold them in our hands and try to nurse life back into their tiny, frail bodies.

Your generous donations of kitten food are going right towards us trying our damnedest to revive these kittens from the ground up. Regina and the seven other ‘critical need’ kittens are being hand fed every three hours around the clock by our amazing foster families, and it’s thanks to you that we have the much-needed supplies to do so.

Thank you, for all of your support so far. The outpouring of love from our incredible community for these souls has been tremendous.

Your donations of food, cleaning supplies, and money are greatly appreciated! These kittens are not out of the woods by any stretch, and we are facing enormous medical bills as we try to get them back on their feet, but we feel more confident because we have you by our side.

If you are in a position to donate, your help would be so very appreciated. If you would like to donate financially, we would be thankful to accept E-transfers to Asktheboard@furryfriendsbarrie.com, donations right at our shelter, through our CanadaHelps page, or any other means that would be convenient for you.

For supplies, we need Tiki Cat Kitten Mousse, Royal Canin Mother and Babycat Pate, paper towels, and kitten milk replacement. Most of this can be purchased on our Amazon wish list, but the Royal Canin is far less expensive to buy in person.

Thank you, thank you, and thank you more for your continued support and love. Even if you aren’t able to donate, please share our posts to help spread the story of these perfect babies, and how hard we’re all fighting for them to live.

http://furryfriendsbarrie.com/Donate