25% OF US LIE AT LEAST ONCE A DAY, PLUS THE TOP SIGNS SOMEONE’S FIBBING

In a new poll, 25% of Americans admit to LYING at least once a day. The other 75% claimed they don’t lie that much.

Men were a little more likely to admit to it, 26% compared to 23% of women. Men were also more likely to say they lie multiple times a day.

The poll didn’t discriminate between small “white lies” and bigger lies. So this includes everything from, “Yes, you look good in those jeans”, to “No, I swear I haven’t been drinking, officer.”

Millennials are the biggest liars, according to the survey, Gen X and Gen Z are next, and Baby Boomers were the least likely to say they lie a lot.

It also looked at the top ways to SPOT a liar.

Here are the top five things we think are signs someone’s being untruthful . . .

1. They won’t look you in the eye. 84% think that’s a red flag. 24% think too much eye contact can be a sign too.

2. Fidgeting, 63%.

3. They start sweating, 61%.

4. They start talking really fast, 48%. Only 15% think talking too slowly is a sign.

5. You notice they’re suddenly blinking a lot, 45%.

Here are a few more things we associate with lying: They start tripping over their words, they play with their hair, they touch their own face, and they start using an odd amount of hand gestures.