3 In 4 Couples Say It Was Love At First Sight When They Met

The pandemic has made these parents more attuned to love, with many planning to be more romantic with their partner this year.

A new survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 5 to 18 examined how they have kept their romance alive nearly two years into the pandemic.

Seventy-two percent of respondents said they still get butterflies when they see their partner, and three in four shared that meeting their significant other was “love at first sight.”

The study revealed that 78% of parents believe having regular date nights are vital in keeping the love train going.

On average, parents have had seven date nights since the pandemic began, with some more creative than others, such as “watching movies,” “taking turns preparing a romantic dinner” or having “picnics outside in the backyard.”

While most parents typically only have date nights for special occasions (79%), the perfect date night can range for different couples — some like a night out dancing (44%) or sightseeing (28%), while others prefer to stay home and talk (46%) or relax (42%).

Related: Study Finds That Women Get More Depressed As A Romantic Relationship Progresses…

Three-quarters of respondents said Valentine’s Day is an important date night for them and their partners (76%).

PERFECT DATE NIGHTS