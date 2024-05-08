30% of People Buy Healthy Foods Just Because They’re Trendy

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at their food purchasing practices and found that 65% rate their grocery shopping habits as at least somewhat healthy.

The survey found that 82% opt for products that use “health washing” terms — labels intended to convey a product’s health benefits — like “multigrain”, “sugar-free” and “organic”.

Among those terms, others that respondents view positively are “high-in” and “free-range”.

Above all, the top grocery category adults would be willing to splurge on is organic produce (25%).

With all of the different healthwashing terms out there, nearly a third of those surveyed feel overwhelmed by the labels on their foods while shopping (31%).

GROCERY ITEMS ADULTS WOULD SPEND MORE MONEY ON