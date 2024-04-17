30 Years After Wife Lorena Bobbitt Cut Off His Genitalia, John Wayne Bobbitt’s Has Toes Amputated

Bobbitt was forced to have his toes amputated due to toxic peripheral polyneuropathy. The condition was caused by his stint at the military base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina during his time as a Marine in the ‘80s. At the time, the camp’s water supply was severely contaminated, leading to cancer and other ailments in people who spent time there.

According to the Mayo Clinic, John’s condition “often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It also can affect other areas and body functions including digestion and urination.”

John told a news outlet that he couldn’t feel any of it due to the chronic nerve damage. On top of the nerve damage, John said he suffers from osteomyelitis, a bone infection that leads to ulcers and requires skin grafts. The toxic peripheral polyneuropathy has led to several surgeries for John…

John also said that the effects of the contaminated water likely led to the incident that ended in his penis being cut off by his then-wife, Lorena Bobbitt.

In 1993, John Bobbitt made headlines around the world after his wife cut off his genitalia…