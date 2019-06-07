Listen Live

34 Years Ago Today, The Goonies Opened in Theatres

See the stars, then & now...

By Darryl on the Drive

It was June 7, 1985 when Steven Spielberg’s timeless classic premiered on the big screen.

Mikey, Brand, Chunk, Mouth, Andy, Stef, Data and SlothThe Goonies (Chunk seems to be the only one who looks much different)

This is the most prime example of a movie that has aged well. The adventure, comedy, imagination and fun within this movie is just as good 34 years later. Introduced to a whole new generation of kids today.

