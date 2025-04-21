Published April 21, 2025
By Charlie
- Which 1985 adventure film follows a group of kids who go on a quest to find the long-lost treasure of One-Eyed Willy?
The Goonies
- What is today's Date?
April 21st
- What name is given to the stat day we just had on Friday?
Good Friday
- What Cereal is referred to as the Breakfast of Champions?
Wheaties
- What was the name of the Pirate played by Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean?
Captain Jack Sparrow
- How many of the 7 Canadian Teams are in the NHL playoffs?
5 (Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, and Winnipeg)
- Which Renaissance painter painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?
Michelangelo
- Tony Stark is better known as this Marvel superhero?
Iron man
- If Charlie were sipping on an English Breakfast, what would she be drinking?
A Tea
- What video game features a character named Link?
The Legend of Zelda
