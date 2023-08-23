$4 Movies for National Cinema Day

Cineplex will offer $4.00 tickets on Sunday, August 27th for National Cinema Day.

This discounted rate applies to all movies, showtimes, and admission types, however, the $1.50 booking fee will still apply to all online purchases.

Movie goers can avoid the extra charge if they are a Scene+ member, or if they just go in person and buy their tickets at the theatre.

Tickets for the National Cinema Day special deal will be available online for purchase on Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Image Courtesy: corp.cineplex.com/)