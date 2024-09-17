4 Questions That May Reveal If You Have an Alcohol Problem

With trends like Sober October gaining popularity, many are becoming more aware of their drinking habits.

A UK psychiatrist has highlighted a “middle-aged drinking epidemic” that’s raising concerns about increased risks of cancer and early death. If you’ve ever wondered whether your drinking may be a problem, now might be the time to reflect. One tool that could help is the CAGE assessment, a quick four-question screening used to identify potential substance abuse issues.

What is the CAGE Assessment?

Developed in 1968 by Dr. John Ewing, a psychiatry professor and addiction therapy clinician, the CAGE assessment has been a widely used method for evaluating substance dependency in adults. The acronym stands forCut down, Annoyed, Guilty, and Eye-opener, which correspond to the key questions of the assessment.

The Four Questions to Ask Yourself:

Cut down: Have you ever felt like you should cut down on your drinking? Annoyed: Have people annoyed you by criticizing your drinking? Guilty: Have you ever felt guilty about your drinking? Eye-opener: Have you ever had a drink first thing in the morning to steady your nerves or cure a hangover?

If you answer “yes” to two or more of these questions, it could be a sign that your drinking is more than just casual. While participating in Sober October might offer a temporary break, it’s important to remember that deeper issues may require professional guidance.

Why Consider Sober October?

Dry January and Sober October are month-long challenges designed to help people take a break from alcohol. These alcohol-free months often lead to improved sleep, better mental health, weight loss, and even lowered blood pressure. Plus, your wallet may thank you as well! If you’ve been questioning your drinking habits, these challenges can be a great way to start taking control.

So, whether you’re looking to reset your relationship with alcohol or just curious about your habits, taking the CAGE assessment could be a great first step.

Are you ready to give Sober October a try?