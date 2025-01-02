4 Things You Should Never Do With Your Partner, According to a Sex Therapist

As we roll into 2025 with a vow to make it the hottest year yet, it’s time to level up your relationship game—especially in the bedroom.

A California-based sex therapist, with over two decades of experience working with thousands of couples, recently shared her top four intimacy no-nos. Her advice has resurfaced, sparking conversations about how to build more supportive and compassionate relationships.

Here’s what she recommends steering clear of:

1. Don’t Make Him Do All the Initiating

If your partner’s always making the first move, it’s time to flip the script. According to the therapist, relying on the outdated notion that “he’s the man, so it’s his job” can create unnecessary pressure. Both partners should feel empowered to express their desire for intimacy—because let’s face it, confidence is sexy.

2. Don’t Shame Them for Not Being in the Mood

Let’s be real: no one’s in the mood 24/7. Pressuring your partner when they’re not feeling it can lead to negative associations with intimacy. Research supports this too—guilt-tripping or pushing for sex when someone isn’t ready can cause emotional strain and impact your relationship long-term. Instead, embrace patience and understanding; the spark will reignite when the time is right.

3. Don’t Stay Silent About What You Want

A thriving sex life depends on open communication. If you’re holding back on sharing your desires because you’re worried about hurting feelings, you’re doing your relationship a disservice. The therapist emphasizes that respectful, honest conversations about what you like (and don’t like) are essential to keeping the passion alive.

Related: Clean Your Way to Better Sex!

4. Don’t Make Bedroom Challenges About You

Let’s talk about performance issues—they happen and are normal. But making it about yourself, like saying, “You’re not into me,” will only pile on stress and pressure. Instead of pouting, approach the situation with kindness and teamwork. This creates a safe space for your partner and helps you work through challenges together.

Final Thoughts: Keep It Hot and Healthy

A strong, intimate connection thrives on mutual respect, understanding, and a little effort from both sides. So, as you dive into 2025, ditch these bad habits, keep the communication flowing, and most importantly—have fun!

Here’s to making this year the most passionate one yet. Happy humping!