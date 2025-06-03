Published June 3, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the name of the NHL Championship Trophy?
Stanley Cup
- What Colour is Bert from Sesame Street?
Yellow
- What is the art of folding paper into various shapes and figures called?
Origami
- Which key do you press on a standard keyboard to type the special characters above the number keys?
Shift
- What was the name of the Martian character in the Looney Tunes?
Marvin the Martian
- What colour do the Handmaids wear in The Handmaid's Tale?
Red
- What is the process by which water changes from a liquid to a gas called?
Evaporation
- How many Strings does a typical Bass Guitar Have?
4
- Ralph Macchio reprised his role as Daniel LaRusso in the latest installment of this Movie Series?
Karate Kid
- This Community event is taking place over Barrie's waterfront this Weekend?
Barrie Air Show (Air Show)
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
All Your Friends Fest 2025
All Your Friends Fest is coming BACK to Burl's Creek, Ontario in 2025!
Burl's Creek Event Grounds June 28 - June 29
Advertisement
Advertisement