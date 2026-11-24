Apparently, avoiding traffic in Ontario is a luxury item.

Starting January 1, 2027, the 407 ETR is hiking its toll rates again, with drivers of light vehicles paying an additional five to 24 cents per kilometre, depending on where and when they travel.

According to the 407 ETR, here's what drivers with a transponder can expect:

Occasional users: Those taking fewer than 12 trips a year could see an average monthly increase of $3.28.

Those taking fewer than 12 trips a year could see an average monthly increase of $3.28. Frequent commuters: Those taking up to 16 trips a month, mostly during rush hour, could pay an additional $11.68 per month.

The company says using the 407 during rush hour can save drivers anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour.

RELATED: HIGHWAY 400 IS GETTING EVEN BIGGER 🚗🚙🚗

Of course, if you live in Barrie and regularly travel to Toronto, you already know the internal debate that happens when approaching the 407 exit on Highway 400.

Do I have the money? No.

Do I have the patience to sit in traffic? Also no.

Taking the 407 is basically financial self-sabotage disguised as self-care.