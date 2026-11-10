Uber Wants to Help You Park Your Car… Because Apparently, Driving Yourself Isn't Enough! 🚗

Uber is launching a new feature called Uber Parking, which lets you find, compare, and reserve parking spots right through the Uber app!

That's right! The company that made money driving you places now wants to make money when you DRIVE YOURSELF!

Here's how it works: You enter where you're going, choose when you need parking, and the app shows you available spots and prices.

You can even choose between parking garages, outdoor lots and valet parking.

Then you reserve your spot, show up and scan a QR code or have your licence plate recognized to get in.

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Uber recently acquired parking app SpotHero, giving it access to more than 13,000 parking locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Now, before you start celebrating, Uber Parking is only available in 15 U.S. cities for now, but the company plans to expand.

And honestly, anything that makes parking easier is welcome!

Although, can we talk about how EVERYTHING requires an app now?!

I just want to park my car! I don't want to download something, create a password, verify my email and scan a QR code just to leave my Honda somewhere for 45 minutes!

At this rate, we're going to need an app to help us find all the apps we need to live our lives!