NASA Is Hiring People to Live on the Moon… And Suddenly, Working From Home Doesn't Sound So Bad! 🌕🚀

If you're sick of traffic, grocery prices, and your neighbours, NASA might have the ultimate job opportunity for you… LIVING ON THE MOON!

NASA is recruiting astronauts for its Artemis program, which aims to send humans back to the Moon, eventually establish a lunar base and prepare for future missions to Mars.

Successful candidates would train to live and work beyond Earth, conduct scientific research and help explore the lunar surface.

Basically, instead of commuting down the 400, you'd be commuting about 384,000 kilometres into space!

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And let's talk about the perks!

No traffic, no annoying neighbours, and if someone asks you to come over and help them move, you've got the greatest excuse in history!

"Sorry, I'm on the Moon."

Although, imagine forgetting your lunch at home. You're not exactly turning the spaceship around!

NASA's Moon Base plans are real, although the announcement I checked focuses on building the base rather than confirming the astronaut application deadline. NASA

And here's my biggest question: Does the Moon have Wi-Fi? Because I'm not moving 384,000 kilometres away just to find out I can't watch Netflix!