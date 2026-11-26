Good news for Ontario drivers who don't have friends or co-workers they like enough to carpool with, or a convincing inflatable passenger!

Starting January 1, 2027, Ontario is opening up its high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes to solo drivers during designated off-peak hours.

According to the province, 72 per cent of vehicles travelling on Ontario highways in 2022 had just one occupant.

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When can you legally ride solo in the HOV lane?

Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.



You won't need a special permit or an imaginary friend to take advantage of the changes.

Outside those hours, the existing HOV restrictions will remain in place. Drivers with valid HOT permits will still have access to eligible lanes during restricted hours, while commercial vehicles longer than 6.5 metres will remain prohibited.

The Funniest Things People Have Been Caught With in HOV Lanes

Over the years, police in Ontario and the United States have encountered some incredibly creative commuters. These are actual reported incidents:

A mannequin wearing sunglasses: Busted on Ontario's Highway 404 in 2017. At least she didn't complain about his driving.





Busted on Ontario's Highway 404 in 2017. At least she didn't complain about his driving. A Halloween skeleton: Apparently, that's how long they'd been waiting in traffic.





Apparently, that's how long they'd been waiting in traffic. A giant teddy bear: An emotional-support passenger doesn't count.





An emotional-support passenger doesn't count. A blow-up doll: Finally, a relationship that requires very little communication.





Finally, a relationship that requires very little communication. A CPR training dummy: The relationship desperately needed resuscitating.





The relationship desperately needed resuscitating. A pillow dressed in a hoodie, complete with coffee and a tablet: Basically, every teenager on the way to school.





An inflatable Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Not even a Supreme Court justice could get this driver out of a ticket.







Not even a Supreme Court justice could get this driver out of a ticket. A cardboard cutout of Donald Trump's head: Make Commuting Great Again!





Make Commuting Great Again! Half a mannequin: Technically, they were still half a person short.



So, starting January 1, Ontario drivers can finally take the HOV lane during off-peak hours without having to inflate their significant other.

And for those of us who consider driving alone, drinking coffee and listening to music our daily therapy session, this might be the best thing the Ontario government has done all year.