✈️ Toronto Pearson Airport Now Has Luxury Nap Pods… Because Apparently, Sleeping at the Airport Is a Rich Person's Sport! 😂

If you've ever been stuck at Pearson Airport during a long layover, you know the struggle.

You're exhausted, your flight's delayed, and you're trying to sleep sitting upright between a crying baby and a guy eating a tuna sandwich.

Well, Pearson Airport now has luxury private rooms where you can actually take a nap!

A company called Wait n' Rest has opened at Terminal 3, near Gate B26, offering private, climate-controlled mini suites for travellers. And these aren't your average airport sleeping pods!

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They come with a comfortable bed, fresh sheets, Wi-Fi, charging stations, a TV with streaming services, snacks and even a private shower!

You can book them by the hour or for an eight-hour stay, and they accommodate up to four people.

But here's the catch…

One hour starts at $55 for one person and goes up to $100 for four people.

Want eight hours? That'll cost between $300 and $545!

For $545, I better wake up in the Bahamas!

And can we talk about the fact that these rooms accommodate FOUR people?!

Four adults sharing one tiny airport sleeping suite?

That's not a nap. That's a very expensive game of Twister!

And let's be honest, if I'm paying $55 an hour to sleep, I'm not wasting a SINGLE SECOND!

No scrolling on my phone. No checking emails. No lying there thinking about everything embarrassing I've done since Grade 9.

I'm getting my money's worth!

Meanwhile, the rest of us will continue sleeping at Gate 32 with our purse as a pillow, our coat as a blanket, and one eye open in case someone steals our carry-on.