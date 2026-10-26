The Cat In The Hat Can Now Give

your car, with a limited-time feature that lets The Cat in the Hat give you turn-by-turn directions.

So instead of listening to the usual navigation voice calmly tell you that you've missed your exit for the third time, your drive can now have a little more personality.

The special Waze experience includes customized Cat in the Hat voice directions, along with themed mood icons and a special vehicle design inspired by the classic children's book.

Drivers can activate the feature through the Waze app and temporarily transform their regular commute into something that feels a little more like a trip through the world of Dr. Seuss.

And frankly, if anyone can make being stuck on the 400 slightly more entertaining, it's a six-foot-tall cat wearing a striped hat.

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The collaboration is only available for a limited time and arrives just ahead of the release of the new animated The Cat in the Hat movie.

The Warner Bros. film hits theatres on November 6, bringing the famous character back to the big screen.

The Waze partnership is part of the promotion surrounding the movie, so the Cat's voice and matching map features won't be sticking around permanently.

Which means if you've ever wanted The Cat in the Hat to tell you to make a U-turn because you completely ignored his last three instructions, now's your chance.

Although I feel like Waze missed a major opportunity here.

Instead of saying: “Recalculating…”

The Cat should say:

“You didn't listen. Now look what you've done.”