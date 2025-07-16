Ariana Grande and Josh Gad Are Teaming Up for a Dr. Seuss Classic

Oh, the excitement! Ariana Grande and Josh Gad just revealed they’re heading into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss for a new animated film adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go! — and fans are already buzzing.

The upcoming movie, slated for release on March 17, 2028, will be directed by Jon M. Chu (yes, Wicked’s Jon M. Chu) and Jill Culton, the creative mind behind Abominable and Open Season. This marks Chu’s first-ever animated film, and it’s shaping up to be a star-studded, musical adventure.

Grande and Gad announced their involvement on Instagram, sharing playful selfies holding their scripts over their faces from a recording studio session. Josh Gad wrote, “Never been more excited to go places,” calling the project “something very, very special.” He also shouted out the all-star team including Chu, Culton, producer J.J. Abrams, and songwriting duo Pasek and Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), who will be creating original music for the film.

Meanwhile, Grande kept her caption short and sweet: “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” — teasing just enough to stir the excitement of her fans.

Though there’s still a long wait until the film’s release in 2028, this announcement already feels like the beginning of something magical. With an A-list cast, powerhouse creative team, and one of the most beloved children’s books of all time as the source material, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! is shaping up to be a must-watch for kids, families, and Seuss fans alike.