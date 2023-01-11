41% OF AMERICANS STILL HAVE THEIR CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS UP?

It’s January 11th, and in a poll conducted yesterday, 41% of people say they still have “some” of their holiday decorations up. And 17%, or about 1-in-6 people, still have “all” of them up.



Just a friendly reminder: It’s been 17 days since Christmas…

The poll also asked people for the “latest month” it’s acceptable to have your Christmas decorations up, and 50% said January. So I guess there are still three more weekends to make that deadline.

8% said it’s okay to keep them up into February, which is ridiculous. 10% said you should get them down BEFORE January, and 11% are Christmas crazies who say that it’s “always acceptable” to have holiday decorations up.