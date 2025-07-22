Farewell to the Prince of Darkness: Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and one of the most influential figures in rock history, has died at the age of 76.

Often referred to as the “Godfather of Metal,” Osbourne rose from working-class Birmingham roots to global stardom. With his unique voice, chaotic energy, and trailblazing work with Black Sabbath, he helped shape the sound and spirit of heavy metal. His death marks the end of an era for the genre and for music as a whole.

A Career That Redefined Rock

Osbourne’s music career began in 1967, but it was with the formation of Black Sabbath in 1969 that his legacy truly began. Alongside Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, Osbourne transformed rock music into something darker, louder, and more ominous. Albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Black Sabbath are now considered foundational to the heavy metal genre.

Despite receiving poor reviews from critics at the time, Black Sabbath’s early releases found huge success with fans and have since become classics. Osbourne’s haunting vocals and unpredictable stage presence made him a standout figure in a band of already formidable talents.

A Life Lived Loudly

While Osbourne’s musical legacy is immense, he was equally known for his outrageous personal life. One of the most infamous moments of his career came in 1982, when he bit the head off a (dead) bat on stage during a performance in Des Moines, Iowa — an incident that has become part of rock folklore.

His personal struggles with addiction and mental health were well-documented, including a 1989 incident in which he attempted to strangle his wife, Sharon, during a drug-induced episode. He was arrested for attempted murder and spent six months in rehab. The couple remained together despite the challenges, with Sharon later becoming both his manager and co-star in their reality series, The Osbournes.

That MTV series, which aired from 2002 to 2005, brought Ozzy and his family into millions of homes and introduced a new generation to the rock icon. His slurred speech, bemused reactions, and candid family moments made him an unlikely reality TV star.

Health Battles and Final Projects

In later years, Osbourne faced a series of serious health issues, including a 2003 quad-bike accident, a fall in 2019, a Parkinson’s diagnosis, and a bout of Covid-19. Despite this, he continued to record and perform. His 2022 solo album Patient Number 9 featured contributions from Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins, and earned him a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

In 2023, he reunited with Tony Iommi for a brief performance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham. Despite his physical limitations, Osbourne was determined to perform and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

Legacy of a Legend

Ozzy Osbourne’s influence on music, fashion, and popular culture is undeniable. He received multiple awards throughout his career, including a Grammy and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath in 2006.

He once said, “I’m not a role model... I’m an absolute lunatic.” Yet for millions, he was a voice, a presence, and an icon who changed the course of music history.

Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon and their children.