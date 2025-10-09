Listen Live

$1000 Minute, Thursday, October 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published October 9, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What popular gym machine simulates the action of climbing steps, giving you a great cardio workout?
    Stair Master 


  2. Last Night, the Maple Leafs kicked off their season against this arch-rival?
    Montreal Canadiens (Habs)


  3. Where did both Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood get their start?
    American Idol


  4. Which fast food chain recently made headlines for admitting that its mascot was a marketing mistake, which has since been retired for good?
    Burger King (The King)


  5. What instrument has black and white keys and is commonly used in classical and pop music?
    Piano 


  6. What button would you press on a landline to switch back and forth between two calls if you had call waiting?
     Flash / Recall


  7. What candy is known for being peanut butter-filled and chocolate-covered, shaped like a cup?
    Reese Peanut Butter Cup


  8. What fruit is traditionally used to make cider?
    Apple


  9. Which Disney princess has a raccoon friend named Meeko?
    Pocahontas


  10. What Sport has become synonymous with American Thanksgiving?
    Football 
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close