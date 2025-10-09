$1000 Minute, Thursday, October 9th
Published October 9, 2025
By Charlie
- What popular gym machine simulates the action of climbing steps, giving you a great cardio workout?
Stair Master
- Last Night, the Maple Leafs kicked off their season against this arch-rival?
Montreal Canadiens (Habs)
- Where did both Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood get their start?
American Idol
- Which fast food chain recently made headlines for admitting that its mascot was a marketing mistake, which has since been retired for good?
Burger King (The King)
- What instrument has black and white keys and is commonly used in classical and pop music?
Piano
- What button would you press on a landline to switch back and forth between two calls if you had call waiting?
Flash / Recall
- What candy is known for being peanut butter-filled and chocolate-covered, shaped like a cup?
Reese Peanut Butter Cup
- What fruit is traditionally used to make cider?
Apple
- Which Disney princess has a raccoon friend named Meeko?
Pocahontas
- What Sport has become synonymous with American Thanksgiving?
Football
