5 Foods Even Chefs Say You Shouldn’t Bother Making from Scratch

Sure, cooking from scratch sounds romantic—like something you'd do in a cozy cottage with sourdough rising on the windowsill and a vintage apron tied around your waist. But in real life? Some foods just aren’t worth the time or effort.

Professional chefs were asked what they don’t bother making at home—and if they skip it, we’re off the hook, too.

Here are five foods even pros buy pre-made:

1. Pasta

Fresh pasta is great, but there is no argument there. But unless you're out to impress on date night, dried pasta is fine—and way less messy. Your weeknight spaghetti won't know the difference.

2. Salsa

Chopping up tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and cilantro is a whole production. And since grocery stores now have tons of tasty, fresh salsas in the fridge section, there’s no shame in grabbing your fave tub and calling it a day.

3. Ketchup

Making ketchup at home feels like a Pinterest fail waiting to happen. Heinz (or your go-to brand) has had it down for decades, and now there are organic and sugar-free versions if that’s your vibe. Just... let them have this one.

4. Mayonnaise

Eggs + oil + lemon juice = a surprisingly fussy science experiment. Store-bought mayo is consistent, safe, and won't break mid-sandwich. Don’t fix what isn’t broken (or emulsified).

5. Bread

Unless you genuinely love baking (sourdough girls, we see you), buying a fresh loaf from your local bakery or grocery store is a win. You’ll save time, effort, and probably a few emotional breakdowns when your dough doesn’t rise.

Bottom line: Sometimes being a good home cook means knowing when to hand the whisk over to someone else. No shame in that store-bought game.