Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day At These 5 Local Pubs

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and Barrie is gearing up for a weekend filled with lively celebrations, delicious Irish fare, and toe-tapping music. Whether you’re craving a traditional experience at one of our many pubs or a festive atmosphere with a twist, there’s something for everyone in Barrie this St. Patrick’s Day.

Here are just 5 great local places to get your “Paddy” on this Sunday …

1. Donaleigh’s Irish Public House (28 Dunlop St E)

Transport yourself to the Emerald Isle at Donaleigh’s, your one-stop shop for authentic Irish pub fare. On March 17th, join their St. Patrick’s Day party and experience a trifecta of Irish delights: traditional food, festive beers, and lively music by CaberToss!

It’s no wonder they call it the best day of the year – Sláinte!

2. Malones Pint House (118 Bradford St)

Another Barrie gem for St. Patrick’s Day is Malones Pint House. This year, they’re celebrating all week long with Irish Bingo and a menu brimming with Irish-inspired dishes sure to tantalize your taste buds. From bangers and champ to Dublin Coddle and Get Lucky Fries, Malones promises a delicious and festive weekend.

3. The Bull & Barrel (901-75 Cedar Pointe Dr)

The Bull & Barrel is another one of our local pubs that knows how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day right. Get ready for a weekend packed with delicious Irish fare, festive beers, and a chance to win exciting prizes. Join Cleary Ellis and the Flailing Shilaleighs on both Saturday, March 16th and Sunday, March 17th, as they perform a lively set of Irish favorites.

The music starts at 8 pm, so grab your friends and get ready for a fun-filled evening.

4. Wickie’s Pub & Restaurant (477 Grove St E)

Wickie’s might be known for their classic pub fare with rave-worthy wings and burgers, but they’re also joining the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. On March 17th, head to Wickie’s for their St. Patrick’s Day Party featuring live music by the Sandra Good Band.

The celebrations kick off at 6 pm, so come hungry, grab a drink, and enjoy the music!

5. The Rec Room (8 N Village Way, Barrie)

Calling all non-traditionalists! The Rec Room isn’t your typical pub, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some St. Patrick’s Day fun here. Get ready for a night filled with green beer, exciting games, festive giveaways, and live Celtic music starting at 7 pm.

It’s the perfect spot for a fun-filled St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a unique twist.