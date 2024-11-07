5 Quirky Ways to Stay Healthy This Fall and Winter

With the colder months rolling in, staying healthy becomes a top priority.

One TikTok doc is sharing some unconventional yet surprisingly effective tips to keep illness at bay this season. Here are five weird but worthy tips to consider:

1. Scrape Your Tongue Like You Mean It

It’s not just about brushing your teeth — cleaning your tongue thoroughly is essential. The doc insists, “You should be cleaning your tongue, and I mean cleaning your tongue, like, scrape it off.” A copper tongue scraper can do wonders to remove bacteria and toxins lurking on your tongue.

2. Green Tea Is Your New Best Friend

Swap out your usual beverage for a couple of cups of green tea daily. Sipping two to three cups has been shown to boost your immune system, thanks to its antioxidants. It’s a simple habit that can help fortify your defences against seasonal bugs.

3. Wash Your Hands When You Get Home

Forget the rush to change into comfy clothes when you step through the door — wash your hands first. Research indicates that thoroughly washing your hands can prevent bacteria and viruses from making their way into your system more effectively than just changing clothes. It’s a quick move that packs a protective punch.

4. Put a Lid on It (Literally)

Always close the toilet lid before flushing to avoid the “toilet plume” — the splash of aerosolized particles that can spread germs into the air. This is especially key in shared or public bathrooms. When in a public washroom, face away from the toilet bowl when flushing to minimize exposure.

5. Laughter: The Best Medicine

Turns out, laughter truly lives up to the hype. According to the doctor, laughing can lower stress hormones and strengthen your immune system.

Positive thoughts and hearty chuckles release neuropeptides that fend off stress and may even help combat more serious illnesses. So, embrace the giggles and let your body thank you for it!

Integrate these quirky yet practical tips into your fall and winter routine and keep those pesky colds and flu at bay!