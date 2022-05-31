5 Signs You’re At Risk Of Mom Burn Out!

Since your first child was born, you have been in charge of keeping this little human alive. And not only that, you have to make food, clean the house, and run the kids to practise all while trying not to lose your mind!

All moms need a break, but don’t usually take one or get one! Here are some signs that mom is about to burn out!

Yelling more than you should!

Are you suddenly feeling your patience is running thin? Like little mistakes you would normally let go have you all worked up? If you feel triggered by your child spilling milk or you stepping on a toy left out in the front room, you might be heading for burnout.

Feelings of resentment!

Are you starting to feel bitter towards your husband? Like he should be home more, help out with chores or be like someone else’s husband? Or maybe you wish your kids would grow up sooner, so they can clear up after themselves.

Feeling out of control!

Household chores feel like a burden. The laundry is piling up, you have a basket full of clothes waiting to be ironed, and the house is in a mess. And rather than tackling the work, you feel like you have no energy left.

Questioning your life choices

Do you find your mind wandering, imagining how life could be different? Questioning if your life would be better or easier if you weren’t a mom? Thoughts of weekend getaways with friends, late-night dates, sleepovers and a carefree life might spring to mind.

Feeling inadequate

Maybe you forgot to clean your kid’s soccer uniform and he has a game in an hour. Or you are running late and now you have to call for takeout again. Does looking around your home make you feel like a failure, or like you’re living in mess? Comparison is also a warning sign. If you find yourself scrolling social media, feeling like everyone else has things together better than you, it’s time to act.