5 Unwritten Rules About Going to the Spa

Let’s be honest—going to the spa is one of life’s greatest little luxuries. Whether it’s a solo escape or a girls’ day out, just walking into that eucalyptus-scented oasis makes you feel fancier than you actually are. But even in this dreamy world of fluffy robes and herbal tea, there are some unwritten rules. Trust me, knowing these can make or break your spa day (and keep you from being that person).

1. Don’t be the phone person.

We get it—you’re important. But when you walk into the spa, the phone needs to go into full vacation mode. No calls, no loud texting, no FaceTiming your cousin mid-facial. It's a time for peace, not play-by-play updates on your group chat.

2. Silence is golden... like, actually.

Whispers are fine in common areas, but the spa isn't the place to catch up on every detail of your week. Respect the quiet zones and let people soak in the stillness. It’s weird at first, but then it’s magical.

3. Respect the robe.

Yes, you're technically wearing a giant bathrobe and slippers, but no need to treat it like your living room. Sit like other people will sit after you. Keep your robe tied. And for the love of all things cucumber-scented, please sit on a towel in the sauna.

4. Shower before your treatment.

It’s just good manners. Whether you’ve been working, running errands, or sweating it out in the steam room, a quick rinse before your massage or facial is a kind gift to your esthetician.

5. Tip like you mean it.

Spa staff work hard to make your experience feel effortless. If your shoulders are no longer living under your ears after that massage, throw a little appreciation their way.

Spa days are sacred. Follow these unspoken rules, and your Zen won’t come at anyone else’s expense. Now go enjoy your cucumber water like the radiant spa goddess you are.