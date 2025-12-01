🍾🇨🇦 50 Cent is officially rolling through the LCBO next week —
because nothing says “holiday spirit” like getting your bottle signed by Fiddy himself.
Yup, the In da Club legend will be at the Spadina Ave. LCBO on Dec. 12 from 6–8 p.m., promoting his Branson Cognac (aka the fanciest thing to hit your bar cart since the Costco-sized Baileys).
For $99.95, you get a bottle with notes of vanilla, apple, citrus… and maybe a faint hint of “Go shawty, it’s your birthday.” 🎶
If you’ve ever wanted to pregame with 50 Cent at an LCBO, your moment has arrived. Toronto, behave yourselves. 🥃🔥
