🍾🇨🇦 50 Cent is officially rolling through the LCBO next week

because nothing says “holiday spirit” like getting your bottle signed by Fiddy himself.

Toronto! Branson Cognac is now available in Ontario through the LCBO! I'll be at the LCBO, 49 Spadina Avenue, signing bottles on December 12th from 6-8 PM. Don't miss out! We’re gonna have a good time • https://t.co/jonNJX4zLa pic.twitter.com/3NN8SgdrxO — 50cent (@50cent) November 26, 2025

Yup, the In da Club legend will be at the Spadina Ave. LCBO on Dec. 12 from 6–8 p.m., promoting his Branson Cognac (aka the fanciest thing to hit your bar cart since the Costco-sized Baileys).

For $99.95, you get a bottle with notes of vanilla, apple, citrus… and maybe a faint hint of “Go shawty, it’s your birthday.” 🎶

If you’ve ever wanted to pregame with 50 Cent at an LCBO, your moment has arrived. Toronto, behave yourselves. 🥃🔥