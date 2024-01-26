Listen Live

$52,000 is the amount that someone paid for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City Tutu…

But can anyone wear the tutu like Carrie Bradshaw?

By Dirt/Divas

The auction house figured that the iconic shirt would sell for between $8000-$12,000…

It was in the top three items sold at the auction, only beaten in value by a dress worn by Princess Diana, and a Givenchy outfit worn by Grace Kelly when she met President John F. Kennedy.  

Both of those items each sold for $325,000 at Julien’s “Unstoppable: Signature Styles Iconic Women In Fashion” auction.

Carrie’s tutu was originally bought in New York City for just $5 by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field.

