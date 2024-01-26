$52,000 is the amount that someone paid for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City Tutu…
But can anyone wear the tutu like Carrie Bradshaw?
The auction house figured that the iconic shirt would sell for between $8000-$12,000…
It was in the top three items sold at the auction, only beaten in value by a dress worn by Princess Diana, and a Givenchy outfit worn by Grace Kelly when she met President John F. Kennedy.
Both of those items each sold for $325,000 at Julien’s “Unstoppable: Signature Styles Iconic Women In Fashion” auction.
Carrie’s tutu was originally bought in New York City for just $5 by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field.