Listen Live

Kim Cattrall Will Return in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

And just like that — Samantha’s back!

By Dirt/Divas

Kim Cattrall and famously feuded with Sarah Jessica Parker since the Sex and the City days when she played Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Kim recently filmed a “cliffhanger” scene for the upcoming Season 2 of the HBO spinoff “And just like that.”

Details about Cattrall’s “completely” secretive appearance are slim, but an insider claimed that her scene was filmed in March in a town car in a parking garage near Silvercup Studios in Queens, where interiors for the series are shot.

Sarah Jessica Park Unveil’s Sex In The City Inspired Shoes!

The filming was so clandestine, Cattrall arrived in an SUV with blacked-out windows to help hide her down-low shoot from prying eyes.

Season 2 will premiere on the newly rechristened Max with 11 episodes on June 22 — coincidentally, or not the same day Cattrall’s queer-themed Netflix series “Glamorous” makes its debut.

A third season of “And Just Like That” has not yet been confirmed.

Related posts

Channing Tatum says he’s done with “Magic Mike”

HBO Saw Huge Audience For ‘Succession’

Pee Wee Herman is suing a guy who’s selling memorabilia from the old TV show “Pee Wee’s Playhouse”