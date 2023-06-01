Kim Cattrall Will Return in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

Kim Cattrall and famously feuded with Sarah Jessica Parker since the Sex and the City days when she played Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Kim recently filmed a “cliffhanger” scene for the upcoming Season 2 of the HBO spinoff “And just like that.”

Details about Cattrall’s “completely” secretive appearance are slim, but an insider claimed that her scene was filmed in March in a town car in a parking garage near Silvercup Studios in Queens, where interiors for the series are shot.

The filming was so clandestine, Cattrall arrived in an SUV with blacked-out windows to help hide her down-low shoot from prying eyes.

Season 2 will premiere on the newly rechristened Max with 11 episodes on June 22 — coincidentally, or not the same day Cattrall’s queer-themed Netflix series “Glamorous” makes its debut.

A third season of “And Just Like That” has not yet been confirmed.