6 Fun (and Totally Carve-Free) Ways to Decorate Pumpkins This Halloween 🎃

Halloween season is here and while carving pumpkins is a classic tradition, let’s be honest… sometimes it’s messy, time-consuming, and a little dangerous (looking at you, slippery pumpkin guts and sharp knives 😬).

So if you’re ready to skip the carving chaos this year but still want your porch, desk, or dining table looking festive, here are six creative ways to decorate pumpkins without picking up a knife!

🎨 1. Paint Party Pumpkins

Grab some acrylic paint and let your imagination run wild! Go for spooky ghosts, cute faces, or trendy patterns like polka dots or ombré fades. Metallics are huge this year too — think gold, copper, or silver for a chic Halloween vibe. Pro tip: spray-paint your pumpkin white or black first to make the colours pop!

✨ 2. Glam It Up with Glitter

Because honestly, everything looks better with a little sparkle. Brush on a thin layer of glue (Mod Podge works great), then sprinkle glitter over the top or just around the stem for an ombré shine. Do it outside — unless you want glitter on your dog, your kids, and your toast for the next six months.

🕸️ 3. Sticker & Decal Magic

Perfect for kids or anyone short on time — just grab some Halloween-themed stickers or vinyl decals! You can find everything from bats and ghosts to cute sayings like “Boo!” or “Trick or Treat.” They stick best on smooth pumpkins, so give yours a quick wipe before decorating. Bonus: zero cleanup required.

🧵 4. Fabric-Wrapped Pumpkins

Turn your pumpkin into a cozy fall accent by wrapping it in fabric! Cut up old plaid shirts, lace, or even burlap and secure it underneath with tape or pins. Add a bow, ribbon, or a little twine around the stem for a rustic farmhouse feel. It’s the perfect no-mess DIY that doubles as autumn home décor.

💀 5. Chalkboard Pumpkins

Paint your pumpkin with chalkboard paint, and suddenly you’ve got a reusable Halloween canvas! Draw spooky faces one day, cute doodles the next — or use it as a sign for your front porch. Just grab some chalk or a chalk marker and switch it up whenever you want.

👀 6. Push-In Pumpkin Face Parts

Remember Mr. Potato Head? This is the pumpkin version! You can find push-in face parts — eyes, noses, mouths, even vampire fangs — that easily stick right into your pumpkin. No carving, no mess, and they’re reusable year after year. It’s fun for kids and honestly kind of hilarious for adults, too.