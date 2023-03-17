6 Ways Your Sandwich Is Trying To Kill You!

It might look tasty and innocent enough, sitting quietly in your lunch bag, but your sandwich is probably a ticking time bomb, according to dietary experts.

Most sandwiches — whether you choose pastrami on rye or a healthy-sounding roast turkey on multigrain bread — are riddled with unhealthy fats, sodium, sugar and carbohydrates, say nutrition experts.

FUN FACT:

On any given day, about 53% of people will eat a sandwich! Men eat more sandwiches compared to women…

While so yummy and a good way to deal with hunger, there are six ways your sandwich is trying to kill you!

BREAD

Bread, of course, is what makes a sandwich a sandwich. But not all bread is a healthy option, and white bread is a source of calories from carbohydrates, which causes your blood sugar levels to spike, then crash, leaving you in a midday slump.

SODIUM

Sodium is a prime contributor to high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it’s present in many sandwiches.

SATURATED FAT

Saturated fat is found in cheese and meats, which are the main components in many sandwiches. By replacing cheese with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and other fillings, and opting for lean fresh meats instead of processed meats, you can greatly reduce the amount of saturated fat in your sandwich.

SUGAR

Sugar isn’t something most people sprinkle on a sandwich, but refined sugar is present in many of the additives and condiments people put on their sandwiches — it’s probably baked into your bread, too.

Barbecue sauce, honey mustard, teriyaki sauce and sweet relish often contain surprising amounts of sugar, which adds empty calories to your sandwich.

NITRATES

Nitrates and nitrites are added to processed meats during the meat curing process. But in your gut, nitrates and nitrites “may create carcinogenic chemicals … which can contribute to cancer risk,” said Young.