Barbiecore is sweeping North America, but growing attention on the iconic Barbie doll is stirring up mixed feelings about the influence Barbie has on women.

A nationwide survey of 1,000 women found 69% think Barbie dolls can lead to body image issues. Beyond that, 82% said Barbie portrays unrealistic body expectations to girls and women.

53% of Gen Z women think Barbie represents the “ideal” body type

Nearly 1 in 2 women admit to comparing their appearance to a Barbie doll

45% think society has outgrown Barbie

The report has more on how women compare themselves to Barbie and how some believe toys can encourage sexism.

To be clear, Barbie didn’t give me a poor body image. Barbie taught me, you can’t reattach a head once it’s removed from the body…

Body Parts that Women Compare To Barbie

Face-26%

Waist-42%

Butt-15%

Feet-9%

Hair-28%

Chest-27%

Arms-18%

Legs-34%