The New Barbie Movie Appears To be Worth All The Hype!

Come on “Barbie,” let’s go party.

Critics are going gaga for the “Barbie” movie after last night’s star-studded Los Angeles premiere. The initial chatter is filled with praise, with those who’ve seen the flicking loving it.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

More than one critic even went so far as to say that Gosling deserves an Oscar for his role in the hotly anticipated film, which hits theatres July 21.

“Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible,” one critic proclaimed on social media.

“It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home run.”

He added that Robbie’s performance was “great” and Gosling is “pure entertainment.”

Another called the movie a “knockout.”

They all agree as a comedy, it’s a total crowd-pleaser, and Ryan steals the show…

“Barbie” is a fantasy-comedy about the famous dolls, Barbie and Ken, as they leave the colourful world of Barbie Land and journey to the real world. The supporting cast is filled with big names in comedy, including Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon.