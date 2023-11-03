70% OF US THINK CHANGING THE CLOCKS THIS WEEKEND IS A WASTE OF TIME

It’s time to change the clocks again this weekend. At least this time around, we GAIN an hour of sleep Saturday night.

According to a recent survey, 70% of us think changing the clocks twice a year is a waste of time. The survey also found some of the top reasons WHY we hate changing the clocks . . .

1. It disrupts our sleep.

2. We have to adjust our sleep schedule.

3. It affects our mood and mental health.

4. The act of going around and changing our clocks. (Our phones and computers usually do it automatically, but things like watches, microwaves, and cars might still need us to do it manually.)

5. Having to turn the lights on earlier.