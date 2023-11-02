Daylight Saving Time Can Be A Literal Headache It can be a headache to remember to set the clocks back for Daylight Saving Time – but the annual time change can also be the cause of literal headaches.

Experts say the change in sleep patterns can trigger ‘cluster headaches’ – especially for people who are already prone to migraines.

Any change to our circadian rhythm can trigger cluster headaches – even changing time zones. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, Nov. 5th. Does your body take time to adjust to Daylight Saving Time?

Here are some tips to help you adapt smoothly to the time change:

Gradual adjustments: Start adjusting your sleep schedule gradually a few days before the time change. Go to bed and wake up 15-30 minutes earlier/later depending on the time change to help your body adapt.

Exposure to natural light: Sunlight helps regulate our internal body clock. Try to get as much natural light as possible, especially in the morning. This can help signal to your body that it’s time to wake up.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Aim for consistent sleep and wake times, even on weekends. This can help regulate your body’s internal clock.

Limit caffeine and alcohol: Both caffeine and alcohol can disrupt your sleep. Limit your intake, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Establish a calming routine before bedtime to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down. This can include activities such as reading, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can help improve the quality of your sleep and contribute to a smoother adjustment to the time change. However, avoid intense exercise close to bedtime as it may stimulate your body and make it difficult to fall asleep.

Be patient: It may take a few days for your body to fully adjust to the time change. Be patient with yourself and give your body the time it needs to adapt.

By following these tips, you can minimize the impact of the time change on your sleep and overall well-being. If you continue to experience difficulties adjusting, consider speaking with a healthcare professional for further guidance.