71% of People Say Food “Tastes Better” in the Summer

There’s a lot to look forward to as summer rolls in: Sun . . . spending time outside . . . barbeques . . . vacations . . . and being very aware of how often the people around you are showering.

In a new survey, there’s another perk of summer: Food tasting less bland.

71% of people say certain foods taste better in the summer, particularly watermelon, ice cream, and lemonade . . . as well as barbecued chicken, hot dogs, and corn on the cob.

Of course, people don’t wait to bring out their killer hot dog recipe until the summer months . . . a big part of this is grilling, and eating outdoors.

40% of people love eating outdoors whenever possible . . . and 58% of them say they wish they could eat outside all year round.

And 31% of people say they’re less bothered by eating “messy foods” in the summer than at other times of the year.