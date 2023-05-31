Listen Live

71% of People Say Food “Tastes Better” in the Summer

Watermelon, ice cream, lemonade, barbecued chicken, hot dogs, and corn on the cob...So good!

By Kool Eats

There’s a lot to look forward to as summer rolls in:  Sun . . . spending time outside . . . barbeques . . . vacations . . . and being very aware of how often the people around you are showering.

In a new survey, there’s another perk of summer:  Food tasting less bland.

71% of people say certain foods taste better in the summer, particularly watermelon, ice cream, and lemonade . . . as well as barbecued chicken, hot dogs, and corn on the cob.

These are the foods you should be eating to help cool you down during the hot summer months…

Of course, people don’t wait to bring out their killer hot dog recipe until the summer months . . . a big part of this is grilling, and eating outdoors.

40% of people love eating outdoors whenever possible . . . and 58% of them say they wish they could eat outside all year round.

And 31% of people say they’re less bothered by eating “messy foods” in the summer than at other times of the year. 

