73% of Gen Z And Millennial Men Admit They Need An Intervention For Their Self-Care Habits

A recent survey reveals that almost half of the men ages 18 to 42 say they need someone to confront them about their skin care regimen or lack thereof, their diet, fitness routine and sleep levels.

Amazingly, only 54% of young men brush their teeth daily, with far less washing their face, flossing or moisturizing in this time frame.

The survey also discovered that 33% have no skincare routine at all.

And men really aren’t interested in face care. Half of the men polled would rather go on a bad date or a doctor’s appointment than practice a facial skin care regimen. Forty-five percent would even prefer to clean out their email inbox completely, and 41% would do their laundry by hand for a month.

On average, men spend more time in the bathroom reading (20.3 minutes) and on their smartphones (19.1 minutes) than they do on skincare (17 minutes).

Men that do practise skin care tend to have encouragement from their partner.

Over three-fourths of men in relationships are gradually using more of their partner’s personal care products, most notably shampoo or conditioner as well as their moisturizer and cleanser.

Seventy-one percent are more likely to borrow their significant other’s skin care products than purchase their own and 41% do not own a facial moisturizer. Why? Twenty-one percent said they don’t know what ingredients to look for, and 17% said there are just too many to pick from.



WHAT SELF-CARE HABITS DO GEN Z AND MILLENNIAL MEN SAY THEY NEED AN INTERVENTION FOR?

My skincare regimen/the lack of it — 42%

What I eat — 42%

My fitness levels — 37%

How much sleep I get — 34%

What I wear — 34%

What I watch on TV/streaming — 30%



WHAT INFLUENCED GEN Z AND MILLENNIAL MEN TO START TAKING CARE OF THEIR SKIN?